Deputy speaker Nusrat Ghani condemns government after ‘unprecedented’ OBR Budget leaks

  • The Deputy speaker condemned the government following the “unprecedented” accidental publishing of the Budget by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).
  • Addressing MPs, Nusrat Ghani criticised the "disappointing" level of media engagement before the official announcement.
  • She specifically highlighted the OBR leaks that occurred an hour prior to the Chancellor's speech.
  • Ghani stated that these actions fell short of the standards expected by the House of Commons.
  • She reminded the government that announcements should be made in the chamber before being released to the media.
