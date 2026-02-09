Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

King ‘ready to support’ police in Andrew probe over new Epstein claims

Prince William and Princess Kate issue first statement on Epstein scandal
  • The King has expressed his "profound concern" over fresh allegations regarding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct and stated he is ready to support Thames Valley Police if approached.
  • Thames Valley Police is currently assessing allegations that Andrew shared confidential reports from his role as trade envoy with convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Buckingham Palace said the King's thoughts remain with victims of abuse, and that they have not yet been approached by the police regarding the claims.
  • A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct.
  • “While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect. As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in