Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Police investigating after ‘zombie’ baby Jesus stolen from Nativity display

Faceless baby Jesus that sparked online outrage stolen from Nativity scene
  • Belgian authorities are investigating the theft of an infant Jesus figure from a Christmas Nativity scene in Brussels' Grand Place.
  • The figure was stolen between late Friday night and early Saturday morning, and has since been replaced in the display.
  • The Nativity scene, created by artist Victoria-Maria Geyer, had previously drawn widespread online scorn for its featureless figures, which some critics described as "zombie-like".
  • Ms Geyer designed the figures to allow universal identification with the biblical narrative, and noted that initial negative social media comments turned positive after the theft.
  • Early reports that the infant Jesus had been beheaded were false, but the incident has added to the controversy, leading organisers to increase vigilance over the display.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in