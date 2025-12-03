Police investigating after ‘zombie’ baby Jesus stolen from Nativity display
- Belgian authorities are investigating the theft of an infant Jesus figure from a Christmas Nativity scene in Brussels' Grand Place.
- The figure was stolen between late Friday night and early Saturday morning, and has since been replaced in the display.
- The Nativity scene, created by artist Victoria-Maria Geyer, had previously drawn widespread online scorn for its featureless figures, which some critics described as "zombie-like".
- Ms Geyer designed the figures to allow universal identification with the biblical narrative, and noted that initial negative social media comments turned positive after the theft.
- Early reports that the infant Jesus had been beheaded were false, but the incident has added to the controversy, leading organisers to increase vigilance over the display.