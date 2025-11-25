Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Flights cancelled as major airport braces itself for disruption

Belgium reaches budget deal as nationwide strikes continue despite agreement
  • Brussels Airport has cancelled 110 of its 203 scheduled incoming flights on Wednesday due to a nationwide strike.
  • An unspecified number of departing flights have also been scrapped, with British Airways cancelling all its London Heathrow-Brussels links for the day.
  • The industrial action involves security and ground-handling staff protesting the Belgian government's austerity plans.
  • The strike follows the government's recent agreement on a budget for next year, which includes tax hikes and spending cuts aimed at reducing the national deficit.
  • Further strikes are anticipated, with rail workers planning action in the New Year over a higher retirement age.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in