‘Person of interest’ held by police after deadly Brown University shooting

Aerial view of Brown University after reported active shooter
  • A mass shooting at Brown University's campus in Rhode Island resulted in at least two fatalities and nine injuries.
  • The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, prompting a major manhunt and a shelter-in-place order for students.
  • Police have taken a "person of interest" into custody, though the campus remains an active crime scene.
  • Officials released video footage of a male suspect, possibly in his 30s and dressed in black, who is yet to be identified.
  • President Donald Trump and other officials have been briefed on the shooting and are monitoring developments.
