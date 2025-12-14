Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Brown University students relive trauma in their second mass shooting

Person of interest arrested after deadly shooting at Brown University
  • A mass shooting occurred at Brown University's engineering building in Providence, Rhode Island, during finals week, resulting in two student fatalities and nine injuries.
  • Two Brown University students, Mia Tretta and Zoe Weissman, experienced the shooting, having previously survived or witnessed other school shootings.
  • Tretta, a survivor of the 2019 Saugus High School shooting, posted on X, “This is not how I imagined my life when I was [a] little girl.”
  • Tretta also indicated she never thought she’d experience a school shooting again, citing the statistical unlikelihood.
  • Weissman, who witnessed the 2018 Parkland shooting, felt numbness and deep frustration over the lack of gun violence prevention legislation in the United States.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in