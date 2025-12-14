Brown University students relive trauma in their second mass shooting
- A mass shooting occurred at Brown University's engineering building in Providence, Rhode Island, during finals week, resulting in two student fatalities and nine injuries.
- Two Brown University students, Mia Tretta and Zoe Weissman, experienced the shooting, having previously survived or witnessed other school shootings.
- Tretta, a survivor of the 2019 Saugus High School shooting, posted on X, “This is not how I imagined my life when I was [a] little girl.”
- Tretta also indicated she never thought she’d experience a school shooting again, citing the statistical unlikelihood.
- Weissman, who witnessed the 2018 Parkland shooting, felt numbness and deep frustration over the lack of gun violence prevention legislation in the United States.