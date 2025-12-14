Latest on deadly Brown University shooting as suspect remains at large
- A shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, has resulted in at least two fatalities and nine injuries.
- All confirmed victims of the Saturday afternoon attack were students, with six currently in critical condition.
- The suspect, described as a male dressed in black, remains at large, prompting a campus lockdown and a shelter-in-place order.
- Students received an emergency alert around 4:20 p.m., advising them to lock doors, silence phones, and stay hidden.
- Law enforcement officials are actively searching for the shooter and have released a brief video of the suspect.