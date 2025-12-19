Brown University and MIT professor shooting suspect found dead after huge manhunt
- Claudio Neves Valente, the suspect in a deadly shooting at Brown University, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, following a five-day manhunt.
- Valente, a 48-year-old Portuguese national, was identified by Providence Police Chief Colonel Oscar Perez as responsible for the shooting that killed two students and injured nine others at Brown University.
- Massachusetts authorities subsequently linked Valente to the fatal shooting of MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro, also a Portuguese national, which occurred earlier in the week.
- Police tracked Valente using video footage of a rental car, a crucial tip-off, and the rental agreement – despite his attempts to evade capture by changing licence plates and using non-traceable methods.
- The motive for both shootings remains unknown, as communities mourn the loss of Brown students Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, and MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro.