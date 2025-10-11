Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘New era’ for British passports with major changes

Anniversary couple are latest victims of British Airways Brexit passport mix-up
  • New British passports will feature King Charles III's coat of arms on the front from December.
  • The Home Office announced the redesigned passport will be the “most secure ever produced”, incorporating advanced anti-forgery technology such as holographic and translucent features.
  • Inside pages will showcase natural landscapes from across the four nations, including Ben Nevis, the Lake District, Three Cliffs Bay, and the Giant’s Causeway.
  • Migration and citizenship minister Mike Tapp stated these changes mark a new era, celebrating British heritage while ensuring the passports remain highly secure and trusted.
  • Passports bearing Queen Elizabeth II’s coat of arms will remain valid until their expiry date, with the Home Office advising travellers to check validity before planned travel.
