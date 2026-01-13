Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British man found dead on ‘unusually quiet’ yacht in Thailand

Body of elderly British-Australian man found on yacht off Thai island
  • A 69-year-old British man, who also held Australian nationality, was found dead on his yacht in Phuket, Thailand.
  • His body, described as "significantly decomposed", was discovered on Khao Khad beach on Sunday and is believed to have been there for two days.
  • A friend became concerned after not seeing the man for several days and found his body on the "unusually quiet" vessel, alerting local hotel staff.
  • Police are investigating the death, saying that while initial examinations found no signs of struggle or foul play, an unnatural death has not been ruled out.
  • An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death, and both the British and Australian embassies have been notified to assist with the repatriation of his remains.
In full

