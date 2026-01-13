British man found dead on ‘unusually quiet’ yacht in Thailand
- A 69-year-old British man, who also held Australian nationality, was found dead on his yacht in Phuket, Thailand.
- His body, described as "significantly decomposed", was discovered on Khao Khad beach on Sunday and is believed to have been there for two days.
- A friend became concerned after not seeing the man for several days and found his body on the "unusually quiet" vessel, alerting local hotel staff.
- Police are investigating the death, saying that while initial examinations found no signs of struggle or foul play, an unnatural death has not been ruled out.
- An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death, and both the British and Australian embassies have been notified to assist with the repatriation of his remains.