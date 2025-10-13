How households can prepare for the colder months
- British Gas is urging UK households to prepare their heating systems for the colder months, as most are expected to switch them on by the end of October.
- Over 1.2 million British Gas customers required engineer call-outs last winter to address broken boilers and restore heating and hot water services.
- Company data indicates that most households wait until late October, or when temperatures consistently drop below 9C for four consecutive days, to activate their heating.
- Sunny Solanky, a British Gas engineer, noted that issues often arise when heating is turned on for the first time since summer.
- Among the key recommendations, British Gas advises households to bleed their radiators, particularly if the top feels cooler than the bottom, to release trapped air.