How households can prepare for the colder months

Martin Lewis issues October warning over energy bills
  • British Gas is urging UK households to prepare their heating systems for the colder months, as most are expected to switch them on by the end of October.
  • Over 1.2 million British Gas customers required engineer call-outs last winter to address broken boilers and restore heating and hot water services.
  • Company data indicates that most households wait until late October, or when temperatures consistently drop below 9C for four consecutive days, to activate their heating.
  • Sunny Solanky, a British Gas engineer, noted that issues often arise when heating is turned on for the first time since summer.
  • Among the key recommendations, British Gas advises households to bleed their radiators, particularly if the top feels cooler than the bottom, to release trapped air.
