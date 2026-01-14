Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Starmer makes decision over British Embassy in Iran as protests continue

UK 'working with allies to further sanction Iran', says Keir Starmer
  • Britain has temporarily closed its embassy in Tehran, with operations now moving remotely, amid a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protesters across Iran.
  • The move comes as thousands of anti-government demonstrators are reportedly killed in recent weeks.
  • Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer previously indicated that Britain was collaborating with allies to impose further sanctions against the Iranian regime.
  • A UK Government spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday: "We have temporarily closed the British Embassy in Tehran, this will now operate remotely.
  • They added that Foreign Office travel advice has now been updated to reflect the consular change.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in