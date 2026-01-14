Starmer makes decision over British Embassy in Iran as protests continue
- Britain has temporarily closed its embassy in Tehran, with operations now moving remotely, amid a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protesters across Iran.
- The move comes as thousands of anti-government demonstrators are reportedly killed in recent weeks.
- Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer previously indicated that Britain was collaborating with allies to impose further sanctions against the Iranian regime.
- A UK Government spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday: "We have temporarily closed the British Embassy in Tehran, this will now operate remotely.
- They added that Foreign Office travel advice has now been updated to reflect the consular change.