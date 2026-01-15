Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British diplomat expelled from Russia over spying accusations

  • Russia has expelled a British diplomat, accusing them of acting as a spy and giving them two weeks to leave the country.
  • The Russian foreign ministry stated it received information regarding the diplomat's affiliation with the British secret service.
  • British charge d’affaires Danae Dholakia was summoned to be formally informed of the expulsion and to receive a "strong protest".
  • Moscow issued a stern warning, declaring it would not tolerate "undeclared British intelligence officers in Russia" and would "respond decisively in kind" if London escalated the situation.
  • This incident is the latest in a series of reciprocal diplomatic expulsions between Russia and the United Kingdom, a pattern that has become increasingly common since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.
