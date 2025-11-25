Army forced to make decision after multiple soldiers become unwell during exercise
- The British Army has paused the use of its Ajax armoured vehicles after approximately 30 soldiers became unwell during a recent war game exercise on Salisbury Plain.
- Personnel reportedly experienced symptoms including vomiting and uncontrollable shaking due to noise and vibration from the vehicles.
- The Ministry of Defence confirmed a two-week suspension for the armoured fighting vehicle, initiating a safety investigation "out of an abundance of caution".
- This incident represents the latest setback for the £6.3 billion programme, which has suffered long delays and previous issues with noise and vibration injuring soldiers.
- The pause follows defence minister Luke Pollard's recent claim that the Ajax had "left its troubles behind" and achieved initial operating capability this month.