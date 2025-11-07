British Airways introduces Elon Musk-fueled internet service on all flights
- British Airways is introducing free, video-streaming Wi-Fi across its fleet, powered by Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service.
- This upgrade is part of a significant £7 billion transformation initiative and will begin rolling out on flights from next year.
- The airline’s parent company, International Airlines Group (IAG), has finalised an agreement with Starlink to equip over 500 aircraft.
- Passengers will receive complimentary, high-speed Wi-Fi access in all cabins, without the need for a special login.
- British Airways’ chief executive, Sean Doyle, stated the service will offer 'lightning-fast, low-lag internet' and differentiate the airline from competitors.