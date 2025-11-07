Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British Airways introduces Elon Musk-fueled internet service on all flights

Shares in British Airways owner International Airline Group fell by up to 10% in early trading on Friday (James Manning/PA)
  • British Airways is introducing free, video-streaming Wi-Fi across its fleet, powered by Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service.
  • This upgrade is part of a significant £7 billion transformation initiative and will begin rolling out on flights from next year.
  • The airline’s parent company, International Airlines Group (IAG), has finalised an agreement with Starlink to equip over 500 aircraft.
  • Passengers will receive complimentary, high-speed Wi-Fi access in all cabins, without the need for a special login.
  • British Airways’ chief executive, Sean Doyle, stated the service will offer 'lightning-fast, low-lag internet' and differentiate the airline from competitors.
