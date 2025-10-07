Plane forced to divert after military chief dies and pregnant woman has medical emergency mid-flight
- A British Airways flight from London Heathrow to Abuja, Nigeria, was diverted to Barcelona after a retired Nigerian military chief died mid-flight.
- The passenger's death reportedly triggered a medical emergency involving a pregnant woman on board the aircraft.
- British Airways issued an apology for the inconvenience, with a regional manager confirming the deceased was terminally ill.
- Separately, an Air India flight was grounded in Birmingham after its emergency power device, the ram air turbine, unexpectedly activated during descent.
- Following this incident, the Federation of Indian Pilots has urged regulators to ground all Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft in India.