UK steps up troops in Norway to deter Putin
- Britain is set to double its troop presence in Norway from 1,000 to 2,000 over the next three years to bolster High North defences against Russia.
- Defence Secretary John Healey stated that Russia poses the greatest threat to Arctic and High North security since the Cold War, citing Vladimir Putin's re-establishment of military presence.
- The UK will participate in Nato’s Arctic Sentry mission and deploy 1,500 commandos for Exercise Cold Response in March, with further UK-led exercises planned for September.
- General Sir Nick Carter, a former head of the armed forces, urged greater European cooperation to deter Russia and support Ukraine, highlighting the risk of Russian sabotage.
- Mr Healey will join Nato counterparts in Brussels to discuss these proposals, emphasising the UK's commitment to protecting the Arctic and scaling up joint exercises with allies.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks