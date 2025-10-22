UK and Germany to launch joint patrols for Russian submarines
- Britain and Germany are strengthening their defence cooperation, including joint patrols for Russian submarines from RAF Lossiemouth.
- The Royal Air Force and Deutsche Marine aircraft will work together to defend NATO's Eastern and Northern flanks.
- Defence Secretary John Healey and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius will mark one year of the Trinity House Agreement with an operational flight on an RAF Poseidon P-8A.
- The partnership also involves increased cyber and military collaboration, including a new secure cloud network for sharing intelligence and defending against cyber attacks.
- German companies have committed £800 million in investment to the UK defence industry, creating 600 jobs and boosting manufacturing capabilities.