UK and Germany to launch joint patrols for Russian submarines

Defence Secretary John Healey
Defence Secretary John Healey (Jane Barlow/PA)
  • Britain and Germany are strengthening their defence cooperation, including joint patrols for Russian submarines from RAF Lossiemouth.
  • The Royal Air Force and Deutsche Marine aircraft will work together to defend NATO's Eastern and Northern flanks.
  • Defence Secretary John Healey and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius will mark one year of the Trinity House Agreement with an operational flight on an RAF Poseidon P-8A.
  • The partnership also involves increased cyber and military collaboration, including a new secure cloud network for sharing intelligence and defending against cyber attacks.
  • German companies have committed £800 million in investment to the UK defence industry, creating 600 jobs and boosting manufacturing capabilities.
