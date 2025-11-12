Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Seven men charged over Bristol child sexual exploitation probe

Sam Hall
The men are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court
The men are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court (Alamy/PA)
  • Seven men have been charged with over 40 offences related to group-based child sexual exploitation in Bristol.
  • The charges involve 11 teenage victims and include rape, sexual assault, and facilitating sexual exploitation.
  • The alleged offences occurred between 2022 and 2025, with the police investigation commencing in November 2023.
  • The men were re-arrested in a police operation on Tuesday and are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court.
  • Specific charges against the individuals include multiple counts of rape, sexual assault, and drug-related offences.
