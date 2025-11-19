Crackdown on dozens of van-dwellers in wealthy UK suburb
- Bristol City Council plans to evict a large van-dwelling community from Durdham Down, a popular parkland area.
- The decision follows the discovery of human waste on the Downs, which councillors deemed a "significant public health issue" and "completely unacceptable".
- Local residents in surrounding wealthy suburbs had complained about the increasing number of lived-in vehicles, which exceeded 100 by August.
- While some van-dwellers cite Bristol's housing crisis and rising rents as reasons for their lifestyle, the council stated it must act to prevent public health risks.
- Outreach workers will assist residents in finding alternative accommodation, and Bristol City Council aims to increase dedicated pitches for van-dwellers from 67 to 250 by March next year.