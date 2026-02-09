Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Popular bakery treat recalled amid choking hazard concern

Brioche Pasquier is recalling specific batches of Pitch Chocolate and Hazelnut Brioches
Brioche Pasquier is recalling specific batches of Pitch Chocolate and Hazelnut Brioches (FSA)
  • Brioche Pasquier has issued an urgent recall for its Pitch chocolate-filled brioches over concerns they may contain "hard white plastic".
  • The affected product is the six-pack (225g) of Pitch chocolate and hazelnut brioches with a best-before date of 4 March and batch code UK 034.
  • The Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced the recall, highlighting the potential choking hazard and risk of internal injury from ingesting plastic.
  • These brioches are sold in various UK retailers and supermarkets, including Asda, Tesco, and Ocado.
  • Customers who have purchased the recalled product are advised to return it and contact Brioche Pasquier’s customer care team.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in