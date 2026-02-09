Popular bakery treat recalled amid choking hazard concern
- Brioche Pasquier has issued an urgent recall for its Pitch chocolate-filled brioches over concerns they may contain "hard white plastic".
- The affected product is the six-pack (225g) of Pitch chocolate and hazelnut brioches with a best-before date of 4 March and batch code UK 034.
- The Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced the recall, highlighting the potential choking hazard and risk of internal injury from ingesting plastic.
- These brioches are sold in various UK retailers and supermarkets, including Asda, Tesco, and Ocado.
- Customers who have purchased the recalled product are advised to return it and contact Brioche Pasquier’s customer care team.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks