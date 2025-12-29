Mother and two children died in house fire as father battled to save them
- A mother and her two young children died in a house fire in Brimscombe Hill, Gloucestershire, during the early hours of Boxing Day.
- The father, a serving police officer, survived the blaze after being unable to rescue his wife and children despite desperate attempts.
- Emergency services were called around 3 am, and the fire caused extensive damage, including the collapse of the roof, ceilings, and stairs.
- The bodies of the mother, in her 40s, and one child have been recovered.
- Police are not treating the incident as suspicious, believing it to be a tragic accident, and investigations into the fire's cause, which is thought to have started on the ground floor, are ongoing.