Brigitte Macron: Trial over ‘malicious’ online bullying of first lady begins

Macron warns of ‘permanent confrontation’ with Russia
  • Ten individuals, comprising eight men and two women aged 41 to 60, are scheduled to face a criminal court in Paris on Monday for allegedly harassing French First Lady Brigitte Macron.
  • The defendants are accused of online harassment and making malicious comments about Mrs Macron's gender and sexuality, specifically propagating the false claim that she is a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux.
  • The charges carry a maximum penalty of two years in prison, with arrests related to the complaint made in December 2024 and February 2025.
  • Separately, Mrs Macron and her husband, President Emmanuel Macron, filed a civil defamation lawsuit in the US against far-right American podcaster Candace Owens for repeatedly amplifying the false claims.
  • The Macrons' lawyer stated they are prepared to provide scientific proof to refute Owens's allegations, while some of the French defendants shared posts made by Owens.
