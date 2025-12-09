Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fury at Brigitte Macron’s rant about feminist hecklers

Why is Brigitte Macron taking a right-wing commentator to court over a conspiracy theory?
  • French First Lady Brigitte Macron was filmed calling anti-rape activists "stupid b****es" backstage at a Parisian theatre.
  • The comments followed a protest by the #NousToutes collective against performer Ary Abittan, who had faced rape allegations that were later dropped.
  • A spokesman for Ms Macron clarified that her remarks were directed at the "radical methods" of the masked protestors, not the cause itself.
  • The incident sparked widespread criticism from activists and politicians, with #NousToutes reclaiming the slur and other public figures expressing outrage.
  • This controversy emerges as Ms Macron is also pursuing legal action against individuals spreading malicious rumours about her gender and sexuality online.
In full

