Eight men and two women found guilty of cyber-bullying Brigitte Macron

France's first lady Brigitte Macron
France's first lady Brigitte Macron (AFP/Getty)
  • A Paris court has convicted ten individuals for the cyber harassment of France's first lady, Brigitte Macron.
  • The convicted group comprises eight men and two women, aged between 41 and 60.
  • The harassment involved spreading false claims that Ms Macron was born a man.
  • They also made malicious comments equating her age difference with her husband to 'paedophilia'.
  • This ruling marks the latest legal action taken in response to persistent false allegations about Brigitte Macron's gender and sexuality.
