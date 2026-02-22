Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK hints at trade war with US over new tariffs

Millie Cooke Political Correspondent
Trump claims foreign interests swayed Supreme Court decision on tariffs
  • A UK Cabinet minister has not ruled out imposing retaliatory tariffs on the US but says that negotiation "behind the scenes" is the preferred approach.
  • Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the government expects its preferential tariff deal with the US to continue, despite the US president's announcement of 15 per cent global tariffs.
  • The US president's new tariffs follow a Supreme Court ruling that struck down his previous import levies, throwing the UK's trade strategy into disarray.
  • Previous deals, including specific carve-outs for Britain's steel and car industries, are now in question following the US president's latest tariff announcements.
  • The UK government is engaged in ongoing discussions with the US, aiming to secure the best possible deal for British businesses and expects its "privileged trading position" to continue.
