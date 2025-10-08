Labour deputy leadership candidate say government is in ‘fight of our lives’
- The contest for Labour's new deputy leader has commenced, with voting now open for candidates Lucy Powell and Bridget Phillipson, and the result expected on 25 October.
- Lucy Powell, a former Commons leader, stated that Labour "can't sugarcoat the fact that things aren't going well" and must present a "stronger story" to reclaim the political narrative.
- Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson warned that electing her opponent could risk "destabilising the party" and pledged to make reducing child poverty the government's "moral mission".
- Powell, who was removed from the Cabinet in September, stressed the importance of listening to diverse voices to prevent "group-think" and avoid trying to "out-Reform" Reform UK.
- Phillipson emphasised her commitment to working from within the Cabinet to unite the party, deliver for working people, and defeat Reform UK, drawing parallels to Angela Rayner and John Prescott.