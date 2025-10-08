Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Labour deputy leadership candidate say government is in ‘fight of our lives’

Bridget Phillipson urges more young people to have children amid ‘worrying’ birth rates
  • The contest for Labour's new deputy leader has commenced, with voting now open for candidates Lucy Powell and Bridget Phillipson, and the result expected on 25 October.
  • Lucy Powell, a former Commons leader, stated that Labour "can't sugarcoat the fact that things aren't going well" and must present a "stronger story" to reclaim the political narrative.
  • Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson warned that electing her opponent could risk "destabilising the party" and pledged to make reducing child poverty the government's "moral mission".
  • Powell, who was removed from the Cabinet in September, stressed the importance of listening to diverse voices to prevent "group-think" and avoid trying to "out-Reform" Reform UK.
  • Phillipson emphasised her commitment to working from within the Cabinet to unite the party, deliver for working people, and defeat Reform UK, drawing parallels to Angela Rayner and John Prescott.
