Bridgerton’s Genevieve Chenneour describes being attacked minutes before her audition
- Bridgerton actor Genevieve Chenneour reported being attacked by a stranger in London.
- The incident occurred on Thursday, 20 November, in Oxford Circus, just as she was heading to an audition.
- Ms Chenneour stated a man struck her, pushing her up against a wall.
- The attack follows a previous incident in February where someone attempted to snatch her phone at a cafe.
- The actor expressed feeling "nerve-racking" about being in central London – The Independent has contacted the Metropolitan Police for comment.