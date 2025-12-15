Brian Walshe found guilty of murdering wife who was last seen in 2023
- Brian Walshe was found guilty of the first-degree murder of his wife, Ana Walshe, following less than a day of jury deliberations.
- Ana Walshe, a real estate executive, was last seen on January 1, 2023, and her body has never been recovered.
- Walshe had previously admitted to dismembering his wife and misleading police but maintained his innocence regarding her murder.
- Prosecutors presented evidence, including Walshe's online searches for disposing of a body and purchases of cleaning supplies, along with items containing Ana's DNA found in discarded trash bags.
- The prosecution argued the marriage was in crisis, with Ana thriving and having taken out a life insurance policy, while the defence claimed Walshe panicked after a "sudden unexplained death" and acted out of fear.