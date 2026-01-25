Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer wants to make Brexit a key issue at next election

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (PA Wire)
  • The Labour government plans to make Brexit a key dividing line in the next general election, aiming to win back voters lost to Reform UK.
  • Ministers intend to portray Nigel Farage as an "ideological zealot" whose anti-EU beliefs are detrimental to the UK economy and hinder trade agreements.
  • A primary government objective is to finalise an SPS deal with the EU by summer, which would remove most health certificates and routine border checks on food and agricultural standards.
  • Labour believes its position, favouring closer ties with the EU without rejoining, reflects public opinion, as polling indicates a majority view Brexit as a failure and desire a closer relationship.
  • While most Britons support closer EU ties, rejoining is not considered a current priority, and experts suggest Labour must actively argue for its approach to gain broader public support.
