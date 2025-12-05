Rejoin EU customs union instead of raising taxes, Labour voters tell Starmer
- A new Savanta poll indicates that 67 per cent of prospective 2024 Labour voters would prefer rejoining a customs union with the European Union over increased taxes.
- The poll, commissioned by the Liberal Democrats, also found that 52 per cent of all UK adults favour a customs union with the EU over tax rises.
- This polling follows reports that the prime minister rejected advice to rejoin the EU customs union, opting instead for £26bn in tax increases in the recent Budget.
- Deputy prime minister David Lammy has suggested that rejoining the customs union could boost economic growth, arguing that Brexit has damaged the UK economy.
- The Liberal Democrats have tabled a bill for a parliamentary vote, aiming to mandate government negotiations for a customs union with the EU.