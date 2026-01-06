Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer’s new bill to bring UK in “dynamic alignment” with EU law

Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer (PA Wire)
  • Sir Keir Starmer's government is preparing a bill to grant ministers powers for "dynamic alignment" with EU law in specific areas like food standards and animal welfare.
  • The proposed legislation aims to reduce paperwork and boost economic growth by easing exports to the EU single market, despite concerns about the UK accepting laws without a vote.
  • Conservative and Reform UK MPs are expected to oppose the bill, arguing it would mean the UK surrenders control over its laws and attempts to "undo" Brexit.
  • The Prime Minister has signalled a willingness for closer alignment with the EU single market if it serves the national interest, but has ruled out rejoining a customs union or freedom of movement.
  • The Liberal Democrats are advocating for an even closer relationship, calling for the government to negotiate a customs union with the EU.
