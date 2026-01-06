How Brexit ‘made everything worse’ – according to a new poll
- A major new poll reveals widespread disillusionment among British voters, particularly Gen Z, who are losing faith in democracy and are more likely to favour authoritarian leaders than older generations.
- The survey indicates that most Britons believe Brexit has negatively impacted the economy, immigration and reduced the UK's control over its affairs, with 72% feeling less control.
- European voters largely desire the UK to rejoin the EU (66%) and view Brexit as a mistake, believing its adverse effects on the UK deter other countries from leaving.
- Only 14% of Britons believe the nation's best years are ahead, the lowest among surveyed countries, with 73% feeling the UK is heading in the wrong direction.
- Globally, the poll highlights a perceived systemic crisis in democracy, with 69% believing it is weakening and 74% feeling the current system primarily serves a 'rich and powerful elite'.