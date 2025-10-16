Brewers fan loses her job over video of her threatening to ‘call ICE’ at game
- A Milwaukee Brewers fan, Shannon Kobylarczyk, was filmed making a comment about calling ICE on a Latino Los Angeles Dodgers fan, Ricardo Fosado, during a playoff game.
- Fosado, a U.S. citizen and war veteran of Mexican heritage, filmed the encounter where Kobylarczyk also used offensive language.
- Following the incident, Kobylarczyk lost her job at ManPowerGroup and resigned from her board position at Make-a-Wish Wisconsin.
- Both Kobylarczyk and Fosado were banned from the Milwaukee Brewers' ballpark for future events due to their conduct.
- The Brewers stated Fosado was ejected for “disorderly conduct and public intoxication” and Kobylarczyk “became physical”, leading to the ban for both.