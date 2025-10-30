Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Existing drugs show promise in breast cancer research

The Conversation Original report by Ahmed Elbediwy, Nadine Wehida
How to check for breast cancer
  • Researchers are finding promising results through “drug repurposing”, using existing medicines to treat different diseases, with a focus on preventing cancer recurrence.
  • Anti-malarial drugs, particularly chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, have shown promise in preventing breast cancer from returning by targeting cellular waste recycling (autophagy) and genes controlling cell growth.
  • Early human trials with hydroxychloroquine for minimal residual breast cancer disease demonstrated high rates of patients remaining cancer-free after three years, with even better outcomes when combined with other therapies.
  • Despite promising initial results, these studies were small and require confirmation through larger, randomised controlled trials to establish efficacy, optimal dosage, and long-term side effects.
  • Drug repurposing offers advantages such as faster clinical use and lower costs due to established safety records, but thorough testing remains crucial before new treatments can be adopted as standard care.
