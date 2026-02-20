Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How pet cats could help develop human cancer therapies

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton issues message on World Cancer Day
  • A new study has revealed that the genetic changes driving cancer formation in household cats are remarkably similar to those observed in humans.
  • Scientists from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, Ontario Veterinary College, and the University of Bern analysed tumours from nearly 500 pet cats across five countries to identify these genetic similarities.
  • The research found parallels between feline mammary cancers and human breast cancers, specifically identifying common driver genes such as FBXW7 and PIK3CA.
  • Changes in the FBXW7 gene in cat mammary tumours, also present in human breast cancer, were linked to a worse prognosis, mirroring observations in humans.
  • These findings suggest a significant potential for developing new therapies applicable to both cats with mammary carcinoma and human breast cancer patients, while also enhancing understanding of shared environmental cancer risks.
