MPs call for an immediate ban on this cosmetic surgery
- Members of Parliament are demanding an immediate ban on liquid Brazilian butt lifts (BBLs) due to serious patient safety concerns.
- The Women and Equalities Committee (WEC) criticised ministers for their slow response in implementing a licensing system for non-surgical cosmetic procedures.
- The committee highlighted a “wild west” environment where procedures are performed in unsanitary settings by untrained individuals, leading to serious harm and fatalities.
- The WEC report states that high-harm procedures like liquid BBLs, which have resulted in deaths, should be banned immediately without further consultation.
- MPs also urged for a licensing system for lower-risk procedures to be introduced within the current Parliament, ensuring only suitably qualified professionals can perform them.
