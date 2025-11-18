Terrifying moment bus slams into 9 vehicles as passengers scream in fear
- Terrifying footage shows the moment a bus driver lost control of a bus on Sao Paulo's main highway on Monday, 17 November.
- The incident, captured from multiple angles on CCTV, occurred after the bus's braking system reportedly failed.
- The out-of-control bus collided with nine other vehicles as passengers could be seen being tossed from side to side.
- At least 13 people were hurt in the crash.
- An investigation into the cause of the incident is currently underway.