Experts say ‘holes on the brain’ are more common than you think
- Kim Kardashian's recent brain scan revealed "holes" or areas of "low activity", which experts explain as regions receiving less blood and oxygen.
- These findings, from a Spect scan, indicate reduced brain function rather than actual missing tissue, often linked to normal ageing, stress, or long-term lifestyle factors.
- Experts say these "holes" are a common feature in midlife brain scans and differ significantly from true holes, which involve actual tissue loss.
- True holes in the brain are caused by serious conditions such as infections, strokes, hydrocephalus, aggressive tumours, or traumatic brain injuries, and typically present with clear neurological symptoms.
- Experts emphasise that while Kardashian's low-activity patches are not expected to cause symptoms, individuals experiencing memory loss or other neurological issues should seek medical assessment.