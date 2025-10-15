Brain tumour drug with remarkable trial results won’t be available on NHS
- Brain cancer patients have expressed disappointment after the drug vorasidenib was rejected for use on the NHS.
- Vorasidenib is intended for individuals aged 12 and over with low-grade glioma featuring specific IDH1 or IDH2 genetic mutations.
- Clinical trials demonstrated that the daily pill significantly slowed or stopped tumour growth and delayed the need for further intervention, with some patients reporting tumour shrinkage.
- The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) issued draft guidance rejecting the drug due to uncertainties in economic data and insufficient evidence that it improves overall survival.
- Patient advocates and charities are dismayed, highlighting that vorasidenib is the first new treatment for low-grade gliomas in decades and offers significant hope, urging Nice to reverse its decision.