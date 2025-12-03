Mother of brain cancer victim says it is ‘not fair’ treatment depends on location
- A new review by the Tessa Jowell Brain Cancer Mission has found that children with brain tumours in the UK face “uneven” NHS care, with significant disparities depending on their geographical location.
- The review of paediatric neuro-oncology services identified a lack of standardisation in care quality, impacting access to clinical trials, psychological support, rehabilitation and play therapy.
- Louise Fox, whose son George died from a brain tumour, expressed that it is “not fair” for a child's treatment journey and support to be determined by their postcode.
- Nicky Huskens, CEO of the Tessa Jowell Brain Cancer Mission, emphasised that a child's location should not affect their treatment and care, calling for action to ensure consistent high standards across the country.
- Brain Tumour Research urged governments across the UK to ensure all brain tumour patients are offered genome sequencing and have expanded access to clinical trials to improve outcomes.