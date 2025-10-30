Many boys found to be turning to chatbots for emotional support
- A new survey, set to be presented to parliament, reveals that a third of boys aged 11 to 15 believe women's rights are unimportant.
- The research indicates many boys are turning to chatbots for emotional support, friendships, and romantic relationships, with over half finding the online world more rewarding than real life.
- The survey found widespread mistrust among boys, with 82 per cent not trusting UK politicians, and 54 per cent believing boys have it harder than girls today.
- The 'Boys In Schools' report highlights boys' vulnerability to loneliness and misguidance from online influences, including anti-feminist 'manosphere' content promoted by figures such as Andrew Tate.
- Male Allies UK, which produced the report, warns that a lack of guidance and trusted information is causing confusion and calls for more tailored support to address boys' frustrations and misunderstandings about masculinity.