Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Boy, 13, killed by police was wanted for murder of his grandmother

The shooting will be reviewed by the State Bureau of Investigation
The shooting will be reviewed by the State Bureau of Investigation (Getty Images)
  • A 13-year-old boy, wanted for the murder of his grandmother, was shot and killed by a North Carolina deputy.
  • The incident occurred after the teenager, identified as a suspect in the homicide of 68-year-old Connie Linen, fled from officers.
  • During the pursuit, the boy picked up a piece of lumber and charged at a deputy, who then fired their weapon.
  • The initial incident began about 90 miles outside Raleigh, where Linen was found dead in her home following a well-being check.
  • The shooting will be reviewed by the State Bureau of Investigation, which is standard protocol for such incidents.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in