Century-old tumours could reveal cause of bowel cancer cases

  • Bowel cancer diagnoses among younger individuals are projected to double by 2030, despite a reduction in cases among older adults due to screening programmes.
  • Researchers at The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) are launching the 'Boomers Project' to investigate this concerning rise.
  • The study will compare bowel cancer tumour samples from the 1950s, stored at St Mark’s Hospital, with contemporary samples using genome sequencing.
  • Scientists aim to uncover how changes in diet, lifestyle, and environmental factors, such as microplastics and the microbiome, contribute to early-onset bowel cancer.
  • The findings could lead to new strategies for preventing, diagnosing, and treating bowel cancer in younger people, as early-onset cases often behave more aggressively.
