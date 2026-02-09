Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

First cancer patient has surgery using new multi-million-pound Hugo robot

  • A bowel cancer patient in Kent has become the first to undergo life-saving surgery using a new multi-million-pound Hugo robot at Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate.
  • Mandy Lee, 58, from Whitstable, had part of her bowel removed after a cancerous polyp was discovered, with surgeons assuring her the robotic procedure was less invasive than traditional options.
  • The Hugo robot, operated remotely by a surgeon, features four arms for precision and a 3D view, leading to keyhole scars, less pain, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times for patients.
  • Retired plasterer Stanley Russell, 68, was the second patient to benefit from the robotic procedure at the hospital for bowel cancer, reporting he is 'feeling better every day' post-surgery.
  • The NHS National Cancer Plan aims to significantly increase robotic surgeries for cancer patients from 70,000 to half a million annually by 2035, though experts emphasise the need for robust evidence and training.
