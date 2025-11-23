Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Record show Boris Johnson took break in crucial period before Covid pandemic hit

Boris Johnson during a Covid press conference
Boris Johnson during a Covid press conference (REUTERS)
  • Official records reveal Boris Johnson took four days off in February 2020, a critical period before the UK's Covid-19 lockdown, contradicting his sworn testimony to the inquiry.
  • During this time, described as a "lost month" for pandemic preparation, Johnson reportedly engaged in personal activities at Chevening, rather than official government business.
  • The Covid inquiry's report concluded that Johnson's delay in implementing lockdown measures resulted in an estimated 23,000 additional deaths.
  • Johnson has refused to apologise for these deaths, instead using a newspaper column to criticise the inquiry's chair, Baroness Heather Hallett, and Professor Neil Ferguson.
  • Families of the Covid bereaved have condemned Johnson's actions and response as "beyond contempt," calling for him to lose his ex-prime ministerial privileges and considering legal action.
