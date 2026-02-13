Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Shoppers can now access weight loss drugs from popular high street store

Coronation Street legend addresses weight loss jab rumours
  • Boots has launched a trial service offering in-store access to weight loss drugs such as Mounjaro and Wegovy.
  • The new service is initially available across 17 stores nationwide, including locations in London, Manchester, and Edinburgh.
  • Customers will undergo a private in-person consultation with a pharmacist to assess their health and eligibility for the medication.
  • This initiative marks the first time these weight loss treatments are available on the high street, complementing Boots' existing online doctor service.
  • The service aims to provide convenient care for individuals affected by obesity, offering an alternative to online prescriptions and specialist services.
