Shoppers can now access weight loss drugs from popular high street store
- Boots has launched a trial service offering in-store access to weight loss drugs such as Mounjaro and Wegovy.
- The new service is initially available across 17 stores nationwide, including locations in London, Manchester, and Edinburgh.
- Customers will undergo a private in-person consultation with a pharmacist to assess their health and eligibility for the medication.
- This initiative marks the first time these weight loss treatments are available on the high street, complementing Boots' existing online doctor service.
- The service aims to provide convenient care for individuals affected by obesity, offering an alternative to online prescriptions and specialist services.
