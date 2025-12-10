Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bonnie Blue gives five-word statement after arrest in Bali

OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue reveals how she got into the adult industry
  • British adult content creator Bonnie Blue, real name Tia Billinger, has given a brief statement after being arrested in Bali on suspicion of breaking local morality laws related to pornography.
  • Ms Billinger was detained during a police raid following public complaints about her filming explicit material with tourists during 'schoolies week'.
  • Although since released, her passport has been seized, and she remains under investigation, potentially facing up to 15 years in jail, a £270,000 fine, or deportation.
  • When questioned about whether she intends to make more explicit content in Bali, Ms Billinger responded: “Subscribe and you’ll find out.”
  • Authorities have seized various items from the studio, including outfits, cameras, and other related materials.
