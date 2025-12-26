Indonesia complains to British police over Bonnie Blue flag stunt
- British adult content creator Bonnie Blue, who recently deported from Bali, has posted a video outside the Indonesian embassy in London.
- The video showed Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, deliberately trailing the Indonesian flag on the ground.
- Indonesia's government formally complained to the British foreign ministry and police, saying that the flag is a symbol of national sovereignty and identity.
- Many Indonesians criticised Blue's actions on social media, calling it a deliberate provocation.
- Blue was initially detained in Bali on suspicion of filming pornographic content but was ultimately deported for visa and traffic violations, not the pornography charges.