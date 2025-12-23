Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bonnie Blue barred from Indonesia for 10 years after being deported from Bali

British adult content creator Tia Billinger (C), known as ‘Bonnie Blue’, attends her trial at court in Denpasar, on Indonesia resort island of Bali on December 12, 2025
British adult content creator Tia Billinger (C), known as ‘Bonnie Blue’, attends her trial at court in Denpasar, on Indonesia resort island of Bali on December 12, 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Adult content creator Bonnie Blue, also known as Tia Billinger, has been barred from entering Indonesia for 10 years and deported from Bali.
  • She was initially detained on suspicion of violating strict pornography laws but was not charged for producing pornographic content after police found only 'private video' footage.
  • Indonesian authorities stated Ms Billinger violated visa rules by engaging in 'commercial content production that could potentially cause public unrest' while on a visa on arrival.
  • Ms Billinger and an associate were also fined approximately £9 for traffic violations related to driving a vehicle promoted as a 'Bang Bus' without valid registration.
  • The 10-year entry ban was imposed to uphold Bali's quality tourism image and respect for local cultural values, as her activities were deemed inconsistent with these efforts.
